$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.31 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

