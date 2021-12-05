Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 110,247 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,684% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,906 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 117.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $313.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

