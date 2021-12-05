JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Safran stock opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Thursday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

