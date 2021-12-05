Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of 832% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.