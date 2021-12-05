Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.65. Zhihu shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 17,797 shares changing hands.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

