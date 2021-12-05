Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,059 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 267% compared to the typical volume of 834 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Library Research Ltd now owns 1,002,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,468 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

