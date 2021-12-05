Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.