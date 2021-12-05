Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

SAN stock opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.90 and a 200-day moving average of €86.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

