Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.95 ($53.35).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €36.86 ($41.89) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

