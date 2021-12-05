Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

AHEXY opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

