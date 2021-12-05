UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.76. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

