Zacks Investment Research Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.49.

Shares of TFII opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.