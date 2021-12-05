Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised Future to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Future has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

