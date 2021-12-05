Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 54,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699,551 shares.The stock last traded at $75.18 and had previously closed at $71.73.

The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

