Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €40.09 ($45.56) on Wednesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €25.82 ($29.34) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($52.08). The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.57 and a 200 day moving average of €39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

