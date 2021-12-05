Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

