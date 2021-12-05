Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

XTC opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.22. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$8.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$364.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

