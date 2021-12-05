National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.18.

Shares of CM opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$107.44 and a 12-month high of C$152.87.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

