Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molecular Templates, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Molecular Templates in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

MTEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 59,607 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

