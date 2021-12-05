Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Vistra Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

