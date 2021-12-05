Analyzing KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KBC Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for KBC Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 2 10 3 0 2.07 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 0 0 2.00

KBC Group currently has a consensus price target of $72.88, indicating a potential upside of 74.64%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.81%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than KBC Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.40 $1.64 billion $3.63 11.50 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $187.68 million 3.43 $63.59 million $1.49 10.87

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 37.65% 5.67% 0.89%

Risk and Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. KBC Group pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KBC Group beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, which include term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.