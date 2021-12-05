CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.48% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.