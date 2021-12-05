Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

CBWBF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

