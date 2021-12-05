$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

