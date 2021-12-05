Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTKB. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CTKB stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

