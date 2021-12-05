BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

