Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

