Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

