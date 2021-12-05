Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.61 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 138.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

