Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $161.97

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.97, but opened at $172.69. Novavax shares last traded at $160.33, with a volume of 22,993 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,971 shares of company stock worth $45,847,142. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.