Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $37.72

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $40.25. Ternium shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 1,489 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

