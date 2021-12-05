Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $63.07

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $67.40. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 767 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

