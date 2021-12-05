SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up to $57.60

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.60, but opened at $61.76. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 2,486 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

