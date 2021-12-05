The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.80

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.75), with a volume of 787834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.20 ($1.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

