Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Increases By 29.1%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $38.51 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

