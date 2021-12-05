Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $588.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.34 and a 200-day moving average of $546.31. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.