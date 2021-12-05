Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ICMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

