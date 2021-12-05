SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $12.23. SomaLogic shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 2,781 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

