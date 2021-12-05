MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

