Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.94. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 646 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

