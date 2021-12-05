Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.45

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 1951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

