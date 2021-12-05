FY2022 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.