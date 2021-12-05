Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to “Buy”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

PGC stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

