Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reduced by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.