Investec Initiates Coverage on Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Equities researchers at Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.06 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

