KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

