Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.94.

RY opened at C$128.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

