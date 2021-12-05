Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

EPRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.