Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

