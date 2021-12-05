Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Yandex stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
