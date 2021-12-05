Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Yandex stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

